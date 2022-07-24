Russian strikes on Odessa port cast doubt over grain deal







Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced a missile strike on the port of Odessa as “Russian barbarism” just a day after the warring sides struck a deal to resume cereal exports blocked by the conflict. The Ukrainian military said its air defences had shot down two cruise missiles but two more hit the port Saturday, threatening […]

