The Black Man’s Gold With A Speck Of Impurities — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
3


By Ishola Joshua

24 July 2022   |  
2:40 pm

Garri is a common staple that appeals to all classes; the rich and the layman. It’s an edible ‘gold’ you don’t dig up from a quarry or go into a tourism expedition to extract. Every ethnic group in Nigeria hones the arts and crafts of its production. Over the years, regardless of the unbearable hike…

photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Martgaret Dickey Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Garri is a common staple that appeals to all classes; the rich and the layman. It’s an edible ‘gold’ you don’t dig up from a quarry or go into a tourism expedition to extract. Every ethnic group in Nigeria hones the arts and crafts of its production.

Over the years, regardless of the unbearable hike in its price,…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR