



Says, I can’t believe this The President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Tonobok Okowa, has sent congratulatory messages to the duo of Tobiloba Amusan and Ese Brume for their victory at the World Athletics Championship, which ended last night in Oregon, United States. Just when many athletics followers thought that the Nigrrua might […]

The post AFN President Okowa hails history-making Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper