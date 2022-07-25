





U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Scott Nathan today signed a commitment letter for $280 million in financing for Access Bank Plc in Nigeria alongside Access Bank Managing Director Roosevelt Ogbonna. The loan will help address the financing gap for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and advance financial inclusion in Nigeria, including through the bank’s commitment to supporting women-owned and -led businesses.

The post DFC commits $280 million in financing for Access Bank, boosting small businesses in Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper