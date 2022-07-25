Police Inspector, suspected kidnapper die in gun duel in Osun | The Guardian Nigeria News

Suspected kidnappers on Sunday at Aruwa Village, Ifewara in Osun, attacked a vehicle conveying two expatriates working for a mining company, killing a Police Inspector attached to company.

The gunmen also carted away the rifle and ammunition of the slain police officer.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Osogbo by SP Yemisi Oapalola, Public Relation Officer of the Police Command in Osun, who confirmed the incident.

Opalola said that the gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, attacked the police vehicle at about 8.10 a.m., but the police team, comprising a sergeant and two inspector, returned fire and killed a member of the suspected kidnap gang.

“At about 9.00a.m, one Insp Lato Abson of MOPOL 32 Squadron, Ebonyi State, attached to E C Ice Resources Nigeria…