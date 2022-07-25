Rwandans in Nigeria celebrate Liberation Day, Kwibohora28 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Rwanda High Commission in Nigeria on Sunday celebrated its 28th anniversary of liberation otherwise known as Kwibohora28 which marks the end of genocide and the defeat of the government that executed it on July 4, 1994.

According to Amb. Stanislas Kamanzi, Rwanda High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rwanda recovered its independence on July 1, 1962, but the recovery did not translate into national harmony and cohesion, as all post-independence governments chose to found their rule on ethnicity, divisiveness, and exclusion.

“Their choice inspired from the colonial master, crystalised in a genocide ideology that built up to the planning and the perpetration of the Genocide Against the Tutsi in 1994.”

“Till then, for over three decades, the dividends from Independence were, for the People of Rwanda, a mere mirage.

“The struggle for liberation was undertaken with a strong motivation and urge to institutionalise the rule of law within a truly inclusive nation.

“Along the…