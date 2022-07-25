Terrorists threaten to abduct, kill Buhari, El-Rufai in new video





Terrorists who abducted the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have threatened to abduct and kill both President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai. The terrorists in a video also vowed to continue torturing the victims in their captivity. In a two-minute and sixty seconds video, the terrorists were seen mercilessly weeping the victims with sticks […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper