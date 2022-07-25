Tobi Amusan smashes 100m hurdles world record at World Championships







Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan in the early hours of Monday broke the women’s 100m hurdles world record in the semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Amusan, who was fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and the last worlds in 2019, clocked 12.12 seconds at Hayward Field, an hour and 50 minutes before she contests […]

