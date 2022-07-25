UTME: JAMB fixes date for mop-up examination | The Guardian Nigeria News

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had fixed Saturday 6th August 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates who could not participate in the examinations during the period of the exercise for some verified reasons.

Information contained in JAMB weekly bulletin indicated that the decision was a result of JAMB’s determination to give equal opportunity to all candidates who are desirous of tertiary education.

It explained: “JAMB, after every UTME exercise reviews various reports from officials in the field and video footage of the examination. The reviews are done by a team of experts, with a view to detecting activities subversive of the examination process.

“It’s after all the reports have been collated and considered that the management would take critical decisions as to the necessity or otherwise of a mop-up examination for affected candidates.

“So, after a thorough analysis of the conduct of the 2022…