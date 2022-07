The body of a woman is experiences many things, and the Vagina can often times be the centre for most things in the form of discharge. You see a tiny bit of colour in your underwear even though you are not on your period. You panic that it is blood and you are not expecting […]

The post Vaginal Care: Not All Vaginal Discharge Is A Cause For Alarm appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper