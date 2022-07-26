Buhari, Abiodun, Obaseki, Okowa, others rise for record-breaker, Tobi Amusan, Brume







President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, led other prominent Nigerians to shower commendations on the world’s latest champion, Oluwatobilola Amosun, who in the early hours of the day broke the world 100 metres women hurdles record at the just-concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Source: Guardian Newspaper