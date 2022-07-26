FG expresses regrets over low Hepatitis awareness, treatment — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government has expressed regrets over the low awareness and under-treated of Hepatitis infection in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made this known at the commemoration of the 2022 World Hepatitis Day (WHD) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the WHD takes place every year on July 28 bringing the world together under a single theme to raise awareness of the global burden of viral hepatitis.

He expressed regrets that viral hepatitis which remains a public health threat, especially hepatitis B and C, which causes chronic infection with attendant morbidity and mortality are under-diagnosed.

Consequently, he said, nearly 20 million people were living with either hepatitis B or C in the country, which he said still poses public health challenges across the nation.

“The spread of Hepatitis B and C, similar to HIV, is fueled by unsafe sexual behaviour and injection practices, unsafe blood transfusion, harmful practices such as…