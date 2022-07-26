How To Make Cream Cheese Pasta | The Guardian Nigeria News

25 Jun
This recipe for homemade beet juice is immune-boosting, invigorating, refreshing, and beneficial to one’s health. The best aspect about this nutritious beetroot juice is that it is naturally sweet, so no artificial sugar is not required. On the other hand, unlike professionally produced juices, this homemade juice is free of preservatives and additives. This recipe…
19 Jun
Pajeon, as it is called, is a Korean Pancake. This simple Korean Pancake recipe is stuffed with vegetables and eaten with a hot soy sauce. Pajeon is created with a savoury pancake batter combined with chopped potatoes and a variety of fresh veggies, then fried to excellence. One way to enjoy this Korean…
Source: Guardian Newspaper