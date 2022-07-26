Kasi Insight and Creative VMLY&R partner to deliver data-driven marketing for brands in Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

NAIROBI, Kenya, 26th July 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- To win in the world’s fastest-growing market, decision makers need to have better visibility on the realities of Africa’s economies, markets, and communities through the lens of consumers. Brands have realized that growing in Africa requires updated, aggregated, trended data, the days of outdated reports are over. Change is the only constant these days and leaders demand local insights at the speed of business in addition to real time and relevant datasets across markets.

To help businesses and brands accelerate their growth and win across the continent, Kasi Insight, Africa’s leading decision’s intelligence company and Creative VMLY&R Kenya leading marketing agency, today announce a new partnership to help brands win over consumers with smart and data driven marketing.

Creative VMLY&R provides an empirical and historically validated demonstration of how brands grow and decline, and its metrics have been…