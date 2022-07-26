Landmark guidelines aim to protect children uprooted by climate change | The Guardian Nigeria News

NEW YORK, USA, 26 July 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-New UN-backed guidelines issued on Monday aim to protect, include and empower children forced to flee their homes due to the climate crisis, marking the first-ever global effort to address this increasingly major concern.

The Guiding Principles for Children on the Move in the Context of Climate Change contain a set of nine principles that address the unique and layered vulnerabilities of boys and girls who have been uprooted, whether internally or across borders, as a result of the adverse impacts of climate change.

They were launched by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and the United Nations University (UNU), located in Tokyo, Japan.

Safeguarding future generations

The partners explained that currently, most child-related migration policies do not consider climate and environmental factors, while most climate change policies…