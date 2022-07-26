Protester killed in Sudan rally against coup, tribal violence — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A protester was killed Tuesday as hundreds rallied against last year’s military coup in Sudan and a recent spike in tribal violence which killed more than 100 people, medics said.

The unidentified protester was hit “by live bullets to the face by coup forces” during protests in Omdurman, the capital’s twin city, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.

Tuesday’s death brings to 116 the number of protesters killed in the crackdown since last October’s coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the committee said in a statement.

Sudan’s main civilian group, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), had called for mass demonstrations with hashtags urging co-existence and a “unified nation”.

In the capital Khartoum, demonstrators marched with the national flag and chanted “Sudan is a nation for all people!”

Protesters also chanted “No to tribalism and no regionalism!” while others called on the military “to go back to barracks”, according to an…