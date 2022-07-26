Rights groups charge TETfund on provision of scholarship and infrastructure to tertiary institutions

Civil Society Organization (CSO), Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development yesterday charged the authorities of the tertiary education trust fund (TETfund) to live up to its statutory duties on the provision of scholarship and infrastructure in tertiary institutions in the country.

The groups in a statement by Adamu Muhammad and Hon. Mike Msuan argued that the call was aimed at repositioning the educational sector of the country.

The group described as mischievous, attempts by an online publication to tarnish the image and personality of the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Architect Sunny Echono.

The group expressed displeasure over the baseless and unwarranted attacks on the person and office of the TETFund boss, insisting that it is nothing but an empty attempt aimed at blackmail and character assassination.

The CSO insists that the allegations against Arc. Sunny are not only baseless but petty blackmail, considering that he has…