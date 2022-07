Nigerian stars Tems, Burna Boy, Pheelz, BNXN all made Obama’s 2022 summer playlist. Every year, former US President Barack Obama compiles a list of some of his favorite songs around the world. Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper