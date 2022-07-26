Terrorists ambush Guards Brigade in Abuja, forces closure of schools | The Guardian Nigeria News

• After 120 days in captivity, four train victims regain freedom
• Lead speaker in viral video paid N100m ransom for release, brother claims
• Families of train victims block Transportation ministry, condemn Aisha Buhari’s silence, demand release of loved ones
• Give me time to get briefings, Minister pleads
• Government, others benefiting from insecurity, bandit kingpin tells BBC
• Ortom: There’s no government in Nigeria
• 18,000 killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022, PDP laments
• NNPP calls for state of emergency in five states
• Northern youths threaten to disrupt 2023 general elections if insecurity persists
Barely 24 hours after terrorists, who hijacked the Kaduna-bound train released a video, where they threatened to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, insecurity fears heightened at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), leading to the immediate closure of all unity schools in Abuja.
This was after three soldiers…
Source: Guardian Newspaper