Tobi Amusan: A path to World Record ‘constructed’ in Warri | The Guardian Nigeria News

“On occasions like this, we will not forget the days of small beginnings. Our modest efforts helped to expose and nurture these athletes. I took some decisions against all odds, but I am glad their sporting career have taken good shape.”

Those were the words of Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd), former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), shortly after sprint hurdler, Tobi Amusan, broke a world record at the World Athletics Championship, which ended yesterday morning in Oregon, United States.

Just when many athletics followers thought that Nigeria could return from Oregon empty handed following the failure by the team’s men and women sprinters in their respective events, Amusan came to the party with a huge surprise, winning gold medal in the 100m hurdles, the first ever by a Nigerian in the history of the World Athletics Championships.

Apart from being Nigeria’s first ever gold medallist in the championship, Amusan’s 12.06 seconds mark,…