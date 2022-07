Before releasing the trailer, Marvel Studios made it clear that T’Challa would remain in the film even after Chadwick Boseman’s tragic loss. According to the teaser, the film probably starts with T’Challa’s funeral. The words “The King lives and the Panther… forever in us…” are painted in Wakandan on a mural of T’Challa in Wakanda. […]

The post What To Expect From "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper