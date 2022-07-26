World trafficking day: NAPTIP, others to engage social media users | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has kicked off a week-long awareness campaign against online trafficking in persons and the use of technology by traffickers to recruit victims.

Detailing recent methods adopted by traffickers to lure victims for the purposes of organ harvesting, sexual exploitation and forced labour, Director General, NAPTIP, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, said there has been a rise in the use of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and others, for the recruitment of victims of trafficking.

Speaking at a world press conference by the agency yesterday in Abuja to mark this year’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Waziri-Azi said the fact remains that while technology has come as a great relief and a major boost in the way of life of people, the same has left much to be concerned about because human traffickers have also caught on to this digital transformation.

According to her, “The internet provides easy…