Daniel Okoh emerges CAN president — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Most Rev. Daniel Okoh has emerged as the new president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The association’s General Secretary, Mr. Joseph Daramola, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

Okoh is the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church, also known as Nation Builders (Odozi-Obodo).

CAN is made up of five blocs: Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN)/Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), TEKAN and ECWA Fellowship.

CAN is scheduled to hold its general assembly on July 27 to usher in the new administration.

The assembly also marks the end of the tenure of Samson Olusupo Ayokunle and members of the national executive under his team.

The outgoing CAN president thanked all Nigerians for their support and prayers.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that CAN’s pre-assembly, symposium and NEC meeting will…