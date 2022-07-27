Galadima may know more about terrorists threat against Buhari- BMO | The Guardian Nigeria News

Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, probably knows a lot more about the terrorists on rampage in some parts of the country than he is telling Nigerians.

Raising this alarm, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) said the manner Galadima spoke on the possibility of the President being kidnapped soon showed that the man knows more than he is telling.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group said that Galadima spoke like someone who knows what the terrorists want, “and probably how to get it.

“Our attention has been drawn to Buba Galadima’s recent interview with BBC Hausa service, and the confidence with which he spoke about terrorists abducting President Buhari.

“That the assertion came few days after what many Nigerians thought was an empty abduction threat by a terrorist group which attacked a Kaduna-bound train and is still holding 39 passengers since March, should give all patriots…