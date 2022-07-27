How To Make Nigerian Chicken Skewers (Chicken Suya Kebab)

By
Headliners
-
1


Nigerian chicken skewers are a very popular snack.  As the name implies, this chicken suya kebab consists of well-spiced chicken bits placed on sticks with onions and tomatoes spread between them.  To make this delicious snack, you’ll need:  Ingredients  Chicken Breast or Thigh Roasted Peanuts o Groundnut Oil or Canola Oil Onion Powder or Fried […]

The post How To Make Nigerian Chicken Skewers (Chicken Suya Kebab) appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR