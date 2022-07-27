



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar lead the 2022 MTV VMAs nominations with seven nominations each. The 2022 MTV VMAs would hold on Sunday, August 28. Pop singer Doja Cat follows the leading three nominees with six nominations making her this year’s top female nominee. Harry Styles shares the spotlight with her also receiving […]

The post Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar Lead 2022 MTV VMAs Nominations appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper