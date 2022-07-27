Old bomb kills 13 scrap scavengers in northeast Nigeria — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Thirteen scrap-metal collectors in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state were killed when a bomb they excavated blew up, security sources told AFP on Tuesday.

Sixteen metal scavengers from a displaced persons’ camp in Bama found the bomb while digging for scrap on Monday in the bush on the outskirts of town.

“The bomb exploded as they were pushing it in a cart toward the town, killing 13 and seriously injuring three,” Babakura Kolo, a leader in a local anti-jihadist militia, said.

Kolo said the ordnance had apparently been dropped in 2015 when the military bombed jihadist positions during operations to retake Bama from Boko Haram.

Nigeria’s military is battling to end a 13-year jihadist insurgency in the country’s northeast that has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced 2.2 million more.

“It was dormant for seven years and buried in the sand but they managed to dig it out, not knowing it was a bomb,” said a second militia leader, Bukar Grema, who gave…