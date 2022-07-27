Police confirm death of bank official in Abia bullion van attack — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Police Command in Abia has confirmed Tuesday’s attack on a bullion van and the killing of a bank official by gunmen on the Umuahia axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Umuahia on Wednesday.

Ogbonna stated that the incident happened around 1.13 p.m. at Ntigha junction, near Umuahia.

He said that the bullion van conveying cash from a new generation bank in Aba to Umuahia ran into the blockade mounted by the suspected robbers.

The police spokesman stated that the van was being escorted by six mobile policemen attached to 28 PMF Umuahia and Counter-terrorist Unit Base 4, Aba, when the incident happened.

He stated that the robbers opened fire at the bullion van, thus forcing the driver to swerve into the bush.

Ogbonna further disclosed that the driver escaped, while the bank’s cash officer was shot dead.

He said that one of the gunmen was…