Senate mum, Abuja residents on high alert over planned attacks — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Wase: DSS submitted 44 security reports before the Kuje prison attack

• Attack on Presidential Guards troops: Army Lieutenant, five soldiers missing in action

• Terrorists assembling weapons to attack Buhari’s state, FCT, Lagos, says NSCDC

• Appointing Northerners as heads of security institutions worsened the situation, says HURIWA

• FG procures six attack helicopters from Turkey

Amid glaring danger lurking in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Senate, yesterday, turned deaf ears to the recent threats by terrorists to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai and lawmakers in the country.

Despite heightened apprehension, leading to the immediate closure of all unity schools in Abuja, the lawmakers, upon their return from the weekend break, did not debate the issue of national importance during plenary.

In a viral video, the terrorists, who attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train, had said the President, el-Rufai and Senators were their…