Senators across parties threaten to impeach Buhari over insecurity





Terribly dissatisfied with the manner the security situation in the country has turned out, Senators across political parties, on Wednesday gave President Muhammadu Buhari a six weeks ultimatum to properly address worsening insecurity or face immediate impeachment. They tried to raise the motion to that effect on the Senate floor but were frustrated by Senate […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper