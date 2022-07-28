Adebayo, CAN warns over growing insecurity, school closure







Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have raised concerns over the growing level of insecurity in the country and the closure of Federal Government schools in Abuja. Coming as fears heightened at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), leading to the immediate closure of all unity schools in Abuja […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper