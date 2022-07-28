Ekiti police arrest man for alleged sexual assault, impregnating 15-year-old daughter | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Osun police arraign man for allegedly defrauding car buyer

Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a man, who allegedly assaulted and impregnated his 15-year-old step daughter.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Moronkeji Adesina, in a statement signed yesterday, by the Command’s spokesperson, Sunday Abutu explained that the Juvenile Welfare Centre (JWC) of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) on Friday, July 22, arrested the man identified as Ojo Babatunde of No15, Edugbe Street, Obadore, Omuo- Ekiti for repeatedly assaulting and impregnating his 15-year-old step daughter.



The victim, who is already four months pregnant, claimed that the suspect, Ojo Babatunde, who is also her step-father, had unlawful carnal knowledge of her severally, before and after she became pregnant.



She explained that the step-father started assaulting her when her mother gave birth through Caesarean Section (CS) and had to spend…