Impeachment threats against Buhari self-serving, Kachikwu tells lawmakers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, on Thursday, described the impeachment threats against President Muhammadu Buhari by opposition members of the National Assembly as self-serving.

According to him, before Buhari should heed the call of the National Assembly to resign, the leadership of both chambers must resign first.

Kachikwu in a statement by his media office in Abuja, said his position has become imperative because the “National Assembly is complicit in the failure of government in the country” which has resulted in the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Kachikwu said: “I was very amused to hear some Senators and Members from the lower house call for the President to be impeached.

“This is a self-serving call. The same people who have refused to do their jobs in the last three years have just woken up to realise that the President should be impeached.

“What exactly has happened today…