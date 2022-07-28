INEC recovers voter cards found in Bayelsa forest | The Guardian Nigeria News

Independent National Electoral Commission has received 320 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) found in a forest in Bayelsa State.

Receiving the cards on behalf of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, the Administrative Secretary of the commission, Okon Umobong, thanked NHFSS for returning them to the commission.

Umobong said he would hand over the cards to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Alex Hart, stating that the commission would investigate the circumstances that led to the cards being found in a forest.

Handing over the cards to Umobong, the Bayelsa Commandant of NHFSS, Moses Okanu, said the cards were found in an uncompleted building in a forest along Elebele-AIT Road.

Okanu narrated that the hoodlums, on sighting the men of his command on routine operation combing the bushes, took to their heels and abandoned the cards.

He said: “We have been combing the bushes because of reports we received. We started from Azikoro and went through Elebele.

“In the…