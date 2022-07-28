Kano Govt declares Monday work free day to mark new Islamic year — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Kano State Government has declared Monday as work free day, to mark the beginning of the new year of the Islamic calendar, 1444 A.H.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, in Kano.

“Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, therefore, congratulates Muslims in the state on the spiritual significance of the occasion that also calls for self-assessment.

“He also called on them to use the holiday to seek Allah’s forgiveness, and pray for His intervention in salvaging the nation from the lingering security challenges,” he said.

He assured residents of his administration’s readiness to assiduously continue to deliver on its promise to improve their living conditions through the execution of people-oriented programmes and projects.

Ganduje also urged those who were yet to obtain their voter card, to do so, to enable them to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming general elections.

Muharram is the first month of…