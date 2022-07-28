Khashoggi fiancee ‘outraged’ by Macron’s meeting with Saudi prince | The Guardian Nigeria News

The fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Thursday expressed outrage at French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to host Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks.

“I am scandalised and outraged that Emmanuel Macron is receiving with all the honours the executioner of my fiance, Jamal Khashoggi,” Hatice Cengiz told AFP.

Macron’s talks in Paris with the oil-rich kingdom’s de facto ruler — widely known by his initials MBS — come as Western powers search for new sources of energy that rely less on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to complete paperwork that could allow him to marry Cengiz in October 2018.

A UN probe described Khashoggi’s death as an “extrajudicial killing for which Saudi Arabia is responsible”.

The Saudi crown prince has denied ordering Khashoggi’s murder.

“All the international investigations carried out up…