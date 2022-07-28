Pope Francis to address Canada’s political leaders in Quebec | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pope Francis will travel to Quebec City Wednesday, where he will address Canada’s political leaders after dedicating the first part of his journey to apologizing for the abuse of Indigenous children at Catholic-run schools.

After two days in the western province of Alberta, during which he begged for forgiveness from the First Nations, Metis and Inuit people of Canada for abuse suffered over the span of a century, the 85-year-old pontiff will fly to Quebec City from Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

He will go first to the Citadel of Quebec, where he will meet with Mary Simon, the first Indigenous person to become Canada’s governor general, and then with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He will then deliver a speech to officials, Indigenous representatives and the diplomatic corps.

Francis has been welcomed in Canada and his apology for the Church’s role in the residential school system has been hailed as historic, though many Indigenous people who have spoken to AFP have warned…