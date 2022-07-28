Subsidy probe: We hand over 70 arrested oil vessels to EFCC – Navy | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Navy says it has handed over to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), 70 out of 147 vessels arrested over illegal oil bunkering and crude oil theft.

Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, Director of Lesson Learnt, said this at the resumed investigative hearing of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on fuel subsidy probe on Thursday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the subsidy regime probe is from 2017 to 2021.

He said the Nigerian Navy did not have the power to prosecute arrested vessels, adding that arrested vessels and person’s were usually handed over to security agencies and in most cases EFCC.

“From our record, 70 have so far been handed over to EFCC out of about 147 vessels that were arrested while others were handed over to other agencies,” he said.

He said that a total of 14 vessels arrested were handed over to the owners who had been acquitted of the cases against them.

He said in the records of seizures made in…