Akeredolu inaugurates new Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday inaugurated newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and Tutors-General in the state.

The new permanent secretaries are Olusegun Omojuwa, Local Government Staff Loans Board; Adenike Ogunsola, Local Government Service Commission; Toyin Oni, Permanent Secretary/Accountant-Genera; and Semiu Adigun, Permanent Secretary/Surveyor-General.

Oni Morounfolu, Tutor-General, Teaching Service Commission (South) and Mr Farayola Akinyemi, Tutor-General, Teaching Service Commission (North).

Akeredolu, while speaking at the event in Akure, charged them to live above board in the course of discharging their duty.

The governor noted that they were appointed based on their impeccable record of service that showed they were eminently qualified.

Akeredolu advised the new permanent secretaries to see their appointment as a challenge to provide leadership.

“This appointment is a challenge to provide leadership.

