FCMB Group’s profit hits N15.4b in H1 2022 | The Guardian Nigeria News

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, FCMB Group Plc has reported better-than-impressive earnings, revenue, deposits, loans and asset under management growth, and impressive environmental, social, and corporate governance scorecard.

The Group recorded a profit before tax of N15.4 billion, a 73.2 per cent year-on-year growth compared to N8.9 billion in 2021 and double-digit growth across its business segments: 84.2% in the Banking Group, 42.7 per cent in Consumer Finance, 41.9 per cent in Investment Management, and 253.8 per cent in Investment Banking.

Gross revenue was up 34% to N126.2 billion from January to June this year, as against N94.2 billion in H1, 2021. These were the highlights of the Group’s unaudited half-year results released on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in Lagos.

Commenting on the half-year financial results, the Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group Plc, Ladi Balogun, said: “We continue to leverage our unique group structure to enable a…