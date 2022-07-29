INEC debunks alleged invasion, carting away of enrollment machines by thugs in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State, said that thugs did not cart away its voter enrollment machines in Surulere as reported in some sections of the media.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some online media on Friday reported that thugs invaded INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centre, situated at St. Bridget Catholic Church Ijesha, in Surulere, and catered away INEC enrollment machines.

Reacting to the development, INEC’s Public Relations Officer in Lagos state, Mrs Adenike Oriowo told NAN that though the exercise was disrupted because of the surge, no machine was stolen.

“There were issues in the said CVR centre but orderliness was restored and the exercise continued smoothly.

“We have moved the registration in that centre to another polling unit in the area, and our officials have continued with the registration.

“People should be patient. We shall register as many people as possible. If people continue…