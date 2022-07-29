INEC to deploy 200,000 BVAS in 2023 general elections – Okoye | The Guardian Nigeria News

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Abia, Anambra and Benue, Mr Festus Okoye, has said that the commission will deploy over 200,000 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the 2023 general elections.

Okoye, who was in Abia to monitor the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), said this during an interactive session with newsmen in Umuahia on Friday.

He said that the BVAS would be deployed in the 176,000 polling units across the country. He said that the surplus would be kept handy as a reserve.

“We will have one BVAS reserve in every Registration Area Centre (RAC) to ensure immediate intervention in case of any failure,” he said.

He further said that Technical Officers would be on standby at every RAC to attend to any technical issues that could arise in the course of the polls.

Okoye, who is the National Commissioner and Chairman of, the Information and Voter Education Committee, said that the commission had the capacity to conduct seamless general elections in…