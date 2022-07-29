Madonna Describes Writing Her Story As Cutting Off Limbs — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
3


By Guardian Life

29 July 2022   |  
5:15 pm

The eagerly awaited biopic Madonna is writing has been the focus of her intense efforts. The procedure hasn’t been easy for the Queen of Pop, and it appears that she’s having difficulty getting it just perfect. According to reports, Madonna is courting Julia Garner to portray the singer in her self-written and directed musical biography. “I…

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10222625er)<br />Madonna<br />Billboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA – 01 May 2019<br />Wearing Erdem, Custom

The eagerly awaited biopic Madonna is writing has been the focus of her intense efforts. The procedure hasn’t been easy for the Queen of Pop, and it appears that she’s…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR