Nicki Minaj Unveils Trailer For Documentary Series ‘Nicki’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 29 July 2022

5:59 pm Nicki Minaj has teased a six-part documentary series about her life and come-up in the rap game. The “Moment For Life” rapper shared a trailer on her social media accounts on Thursday (July 28). It shows her as a young, unproven rapper hustling for recognition as the only female MC in the mainstream, using self-medication…

