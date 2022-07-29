Nicki Minaj Unveils Trailer For Documentary Series ‘Nicki’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
3


By Oreoritse Tariemi

29 July 2022   |  
5:59 pm

Nicki Minaj has teased a six-part documentary series about her life and come-up in the rap game. The “Moment For Life” rapper shared a trailer on her social media accounts on Thursday (July 28). It shows her as a young, unproven rapper hustling for recognition as the only female MC in the mainstream, using self-medication…

Nicki Minaj . PHOTO: USAToday

Nicki Minaj has teased a six-part documentary series about her life and come-up in the rap game.

The “Moment For Life” rapper shared a trailer on her social media accounts on Thursday (July 28). It shows her as a young, unproven rapper hustling for recognition as the only female MC in the mainstream, using self-medication to get through…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR