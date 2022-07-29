North East elders to Buhari: sack NSA now | The Guardian Nigeria News

…say Monguno, as their kinsman, has failed to stop insecurity

…seek immediate replacement with competent Nigerian

…insist security situation worse than Afghanistan

…appeal to Buhari to redeem image before May 29

Kinsmen of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgent national priority, sack the retired senior officer, for failing to effectively coordinate the intelligence agencies to provide support in curbing the worsening insecurity in the country.

The elders, operating under the aegis of the North East Elders for Peace and Development (NEEPD), said given the escalating security situation across the country, posterity will not be fair to them, if they failed to speak up loudly, based on sentiments.

They maintained that, in times of emergency such as Nigeria is presently, men and women of good conscience must jettison tribal sentiments and other primordial…