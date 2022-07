A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture to the Federal Government of N120 million traced to a primary school teacher, Mrs Roseline Egbuha, and her accomplices, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The post Primary school teacher, others forfeit N120m, cars to FG appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper