The legacy of a transformed healthcare system

By
Headliners
-
3



INTRODUCTION Okowanomics Scorecard Series is a semi-monthly bulletin of evidence-based “Fact Sheets” showing Governor Okowa’s spectacular achievements in the social, infrastructural and economic development of Delta State. The Scorecard Series is a “book of chronicles” of Governor Okowa’s legacies and footprints in the geopolitical entity of Delta State. Okowanonics is the brand identity of Governor […]

The post The legacy of a transformed healthcare system appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR