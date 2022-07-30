2023 Elections: Lagos takes PVC sensitization campaign to LASU, LASUED





As part of efforts to ensure active participation of the youths, especially students in higher institutions, Lagos State government has taken its ongoing resident’s sensitization programme on Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registration and collection to the Lagos State University, Ojo and Lagos State University of Education, Ijanikin, where the students were urged to join hands with the government in building a new Nigeria.

Source: Guardian Newspaper