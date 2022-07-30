2023: Stop harassing our officials, INEC warns security agencies | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Friday, warned security agencies against harassing its officials as the 2023 general elections draw closer.

The commission gave the warning following the invitation of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Edo State, Dr Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, by the Edo State Police Command on Thursday.

Sinikiem was reportedly invited by the police in connection with matters arising from the recent primaries conducted by a political party in the State.

Reacting, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement on Friday confirmed that the Edo REC was invited but was neither detained nor is he personally under investigation as reports suggested.

“However, the Edo State Police Command has issued a statement to clarify the situation, saying that the REC was only invited to provide insight into some technical issues regarding our processes and nothing more….