CVR: Massive turnout in Kuje as INEC raps up registration | The Guardian Nigeria News

Three days to the end of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), massive turnout has been recorded on Friday in Kuje Area Council of FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, which was generally peaceful, orderly and hitch-free at the Kuje INEC office and some registration centres, was crowded few days to the deadline.

The registrants included people who want to register for new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), people whose cards had been defaced and those that wanted to do transfer to another polling unit.

However, Mr Yakubu Allawa, the Kuje INEC Electoral Officer (EO), said the office has only four functional machines for the entire area council, thereby making the exercise cumbersome.

Allawa said another major challenge the commission was facing was issue of poor network, which had been slowing down the process during capturing.

According to him, decentralisation of the registration centre has helped…